NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Under Phase 2 reopening in Oregon, indoor gatherings can increase to 50 people while outdoor gatherings can increase to 100.
Churches and other places of worship will be able to meet, but only 50 people will be allowed in.
For some churches with large congregations they will be working to figure out what steps they can take next.
In Newberg at Northwest Christian Church they say the change to Phase 2 won’t help with their Sunday services, which they have been doing online. They do say it will help with smaller group meetings.
“While we are discouraged in some ways ,we understand that we’ve got to do what is best for the community and other people,” said Lead Pastor David Case said. “We understand.”
He says it could be a while before things return to some form of normalcy and they are not sure what that may look like.
Yamhill County was among the 26 Oregon counties approved Thursday to move into Phase 2.
“We are looking for a better normal,” Case said. “I don’t think normal is going to happen for a long, long time, we had an online presence and will continue to have an online presence.”
The church has not closed its doors. They have increased what they do to help the community. Their worship center has been turned into a distribution center for food and other things. Case says between their three campuses they are feeding between 2,000-2,500 people a week. They have also been hosting blood drives to help meet the need of local blood banks.
Case says they are ready to see folks again all under one roof. He says last week they hosted a drive-thru spaghetti feed and it was good to connect with people face-to-face.
“I was overwhelmed with the emotions I experienced,” Case said. “They were all in their cars and we had stations and we were just handing them to-go boxes, but to actually see them there were some tears, there was great emotion and it was really good but we miss them a great deal.”
He says they’ll be ready when they get the go ahead to resume church service, in the meantime they’ll continue to serve the needs of their community.
