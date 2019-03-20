NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - A couple from Newberg won $1 million in the Oregon Lottery's St. Patrick's Day Raffle.
Steve Seaquist said he checked his ticket Saturday night and realized he was a big winner.
"I kept asking my wife to pinch me, because I thought I was dreaming," said Steve.
Steve and his wife Shirley purchased four tickets for the raffle. The winning ticket was bought at the Newberg Safeway.
The couple reportedly talked with a financial planner and attorney before claiming the prize.
"We are going to put it into savings and see what happens," Steve said. "We want to wait 12 months before doing anything. We are going to keep it for our retirement, we are going to help our kids and donate some to our church and the Portland Mission."
The Oregon Lottery said the couple took home $680,000 after taxes.
A total of 1801 winning numbers were drawn for Friday’s raffle, including 300 prizes of $500 and 1,500 prizes of $100.
For the full results, go to oregonlottery.org/games/draw-games/raffle-results-2019.
