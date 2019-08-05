NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – The Newberg-Dundee Police Department Monday revealed a police car designed to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
The car features special graphics and lighting and will “act as a rolling billboard with hopeful messages displayed right on the car along with the phone number for a suicide hotline,” according to law enforcement.
The car was designed in memory of former Newberg High School student Page Petersen; Petersen, 17, took his own life in January 2015, according to police. Petersen’s family after his death approached officers with an idea to honor Page’s memory, and a proposal was made to design a police car with special graphics, the police department says.
The car is assigned to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department’s School Resource Officer Jeff Moreland and features a Newberg High School "Tiger" logo on the hood.
“The car will be seen every day by hundreds of students and will, at the very least, spread awareness,” according to the police department. “We hope the message will go further by reinforcing the idea that our community youth can approach our officers if they need to talk or want access to resources.”
Police say all merchandise was donated or purchased with donated funds, including the car itself, which was acquired from another police agency. A caption on the rear deck lid of the patrol car reads, "…In the memory of Page Petersen…Class of 2015."
