NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – A giant pride flag was constructed on a farm less than two miles from Newberg High School. You can see it if you're sitting in the school's football stands.

FOX 12 spoke with the farm owner who said she was shocked by the school board's decision.

“I had no idea there was such bigotry and inflammatory action that was going to take place here by the board,” said Erin McCarthy.

The Newberg school board voted four-to-three to ban pride flags, along with Black Lives Matter signs, and any other political signs, clothing or other items.

Following that decision, McCarthy said she had the idea for the flag on her farm. She said she got lots of support for the idea online and was able to recruit some help constructing the sign.

“It was a little sketched out having strangers from the internet come to our house but it was the most beautiful group of people who were allies, members of the LGBTQI community,” McCarthy said. “It was such a wonderful time. We painted all this plywood, we worked like crazy. It was super hot that day, we all got sweaty together, we put it up. It was a total expression of community love.”

Supporters of the school board's ban contend the signs and flags are divisive.

The Newberg superintendent said he won't be able to enforce the ban until its reviewed by the district's lawyers.