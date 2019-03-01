Newberg man arrested after Lake Oswego schools placed on lockout

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – A Newport man was arrested Friday late afternoon after police say he called Lake Oswego High School and said “I’m coming over now and it’s not going to be good”.
Vasily V. Barbiyerua, 24, was taken into custody at his home in Newberg, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department, who says they were assisted in their arrest by Newberg police.
Officers say school staff upon receiving Barbiyerua’s call kept him on the line and developed a report.
While on the phone, staff say Barbiyerua told them he had guns along with many other weapons and referenced several mass shootings. Police say this aided in the discovery and location of Barbiyerua.
Lake Oswego High School and junior high were placed in lockout Friday morning after Barbiyerua called the school.
Barbiyerua when he was arrested chose not to speak with officers, the police department said. He is facing a charge of first degree disorderly conduct and was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.