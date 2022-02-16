NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Newberg Public Schools announced Monday that students will no longer be required to wear masks indoors starting April 1.

Oregon to lift indoor mask mandate by March 31 SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon will lift its indoor mask mandate for public places no later than March 31, state health officials announced today.

The decision was made after the Oregon Department of Health and the Oregon Department of Education announced last week that the mask mandate for K-12 schools will end no later than March 31.

The school district said in the announcement that masks will still be "strongly recommended" for students and staff, but not required in school buildings.

Over the next six weeks, the school district will work to develop a safety plan for kids who are medically fragile and immuno-compromised to make sure everyone stays healthy and safe.

