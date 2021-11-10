NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) – The Newberg School District is out of a superintendent after the school board voted 4-3 Tuesday night to fire Superintendent Dr. Joe Morelock without cause.

The four conservative board members who voted to fire Morelock are the same four who passed a controversial rule banning political symbols in schools, including Pride and Black Lives Matter signs. It's the latest in a string of controversies that have put Newberg in the spotlight.

Morelock is under contract until June 30, 2024, but his employment with the district will end in 10 days. Because the board fired him without cause, they will have to pay out the rest of his contract.

In a release, Newberg district administrators said they were “shocked and dismayed that the Board would take this disruptive action in the middle of the school year."

“Under his leadership, new contracts with our associations brought better pay to teachers and staff, more educational school days for our students, a stabilized financial situation with a safety net of over $9 million in the ending fund balance, and the passage of the largest Construction Bond in the history of Newberg Public Schools,” the Newberg School District said.

The board discussed the matter behind closed doors and did not say why they voted to fire the superintendent. The only documentation made public was a complaint about a rainbow heart on display at Dundee Elementary. Morelock concluded that the sign, which came from nearby George Fox University, did not violate the district's new rule on political signage.

Morelock became interim superintendent for the 2018-2019 school year before being hired for the permanent position in 2019.

"Dr. Morelock has worked tirelessly on behalf of our students and staff. He has been key in the transformation of a struggling district," the Newberg Education Association posted on its Facebook page. "This move is yet another example of a board majority bringing instability to our schools."

The teacher's union has filed a lawsuit against the school district and the four board members over their ban on Black Lives Matter and Pride flags.