NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - The Newberg School Board decided to postpone their decision on rescinding a controversial ban during a virtual meeting Wednesday night.

Last month, the board voted to ban teachers from displaying Black Lives Matter and Pride flags or signs. The ban received a lot of pushback from community members, and after more than a month-long debate about the decision, the board was set to discuss whether to rescind the band and send it to a policy committee.

Newberg School Board OKs ban on Pride, Black Lives Matter flags NEWBERG, OR (AP) — The school board in Newberg, Oregon, has voted to ban pride flags, flags reading Black Lives Matter and any broadly “politi…

During the meeting Wednesday, board members went back and forth over the legality of keeping the ban in place. Ultimately, they voted 4-3 to push the decision to another day.

"I move that we table this," Vice Chairman Brian Shannon said during the meeting.

After hearing the board postponed the decision, neighbor Brittany Hazel, who thinks the flags should be allowed at schools, said she wasn't surprised.

"It's controversial here. I've seen a lot of people for it and a lot of people against it, so a stalling technique doesn't seem that far out there," Hazel said.

The Newberg Education Association filed a tort claims notice last week, saying the board violated laws and procedures. Now, the NEA says they'll move forward with legal action if the board doesn't rescind the ban by Sept. 7.

The NEA said they're disappointed and frustrated with the decision made Wednesday. The association sent a statement saying, in part: "The conversation around tabling the discussion for a later date did nothing permanent to address the illegality of the directive regarding the removal of political symbols from classrooms, specifically mentioned as the Pride Flag and the Black Lives Matters sign, as well as any other flag, poster, or sign deemed political by a third party. Deciding which posters and flags are political, as well as specifically banning pride flags and signs that signify black lives mattering is illegal in a variety of ways. We will advocate for our schools and fight to keep a rogue board policy in check when it violates the law and continue to hold the board accountable to the community of Newberg."