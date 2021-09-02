NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - The Newberg School Board decided to postpone their decision on rescinding a controversial ban during a virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Last month, the board voted to ban teachers from displaying Black Lives Matter and Pride flags or signs. The ban received a lot of pushback from community members, and after more than a month-long debate about the decision, the board was set to discuss whether to rescind the band and send it to a policy committee.
During the meeting Wednesday, board members went back and forth over the legality of keeping the ban in place. Ultimately, they voted 4-3 to push the decision to another day.
"I move that we table this," Vice Chairman Brian Shannon said during the meeting.
After hearing the board postponed the decision, neighbor Brittany Hazel, who thinks the flags should be allowed at schools, said she wasn't surprised.
"It's controversial here. I've seen a lot of people for it and a lot of people against it, so a stalling technique doesn't seem that far out there," Hazel said.
The Newberg Education Association filed a tort claims notice last week, saying the board violated laws and procedures. Now, the NEA says they'll move forward with legal action if the board doesn't rescind the ban by Sept. 7.
The NEA said they're disappointed and frustrated with the decision made Wednesday. The association sent a statement saying, in part: "The conversation around tabling the discussion for a later date did nothing permanent to address the illegality of the directive regarding the removal of political symbols from classrooms, specifically mentioned as the Pride Flag and the Black Lives Matters sign, as well as any other flag, poster, or sign deemed political by a third party. Deciding which posters and flags are political, as well as specifically banning pride flags and signs that signify black lives mattering is illegal in a variety of ways. We will advocate for our schools and fight to keep a rogue board policy in check when it violates the law and continue to hold the board accountable to the community of Newberg."
I really like our young generation of kids. They are very open-minded and inclusive. The older generation still clings on to discriminatory beliefs, in a vain attempt to make themselves feel virtuous and comfortable. However, their ignorance does not go without good purpose. It sets a perfect example of how not to act, of how not to choose a group different than yourself and persecute them. Thank you for setting a bad example we can all learn from. 👴👵😘
I would like to know the numbers of* a lot for and a lot against". I will bet a lot against is a lot more that a lot for. They are both political, and have no place in schools, and if the schoolbord is too frigging stupid to figure this out, you had better vote in a different school board.
There are only two flags that should fly at public schools; The Stars and Stripes, and the State of Oregon flag, and that's it. What do the BLM and Pride Flags have to do with education? BLM and Pride are political, social activism movements. They have no business being displayed at publicly funded schools.
Somewhere along the line, the OTA and individual superintendents, principals, administrators and teachers decided that they could interfere with the upbringing of children, and that it's their entitlement to push their personal agendas, feelings and ideologies on other people's children. It is not their right, nor is it anywhere close to their job description.
The Newberg school board did the right thing, and now they need to grow a set and stand by their decision.
