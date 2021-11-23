NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - All schools within Newberg Public Schools were on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning while police investigated a "concerning" social media post.

The district said on its website that the Newberg-Dundee Police Department called high school administration at around 4:15 a.m. about the social media post.

The social media post in question was a picture of a handgun with the words "don't come to school today," according to the district.

The post was reported to police after circulating among some Newberg High School students, however, the district said the high school was not specifically mentioned in the post and it could be out of the area.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district made the decision to make an emergency closure of the schools while police investigated the post.

Protesters gather outside of Newberg Schools district office after superintendent was fired NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Many people in the Newberg area are outraged after the school board voted earlier this week to terminate Superintendent…

During the investigation, police determined that the social media post was not a credible threat.

The district said the police department found the source, determined it was an airsoft gun, and has made an arrest for disorderly conduct. The name of the person arrested was not released.

The district said it will reopen schools two hours late. Elementary schools will start at 10 a.m., while middle and high schools at 10:45 a.m.