NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Newberg teachers union has filed a lawsuit against the school district and several board members over their ban on Black Lives Matter, Pride flags and other signage board members consider political.

The Newberg Education Association says the lawsuit is necessary to "protect the rights of Newberg educators to create and foster a safe and welcoming learning environment for every Newberg student."

The School Board initially voted in August to ban political flags - except for the American and Oregon state flags - but later rescinded the rule. The board's conservative majority later voted 4-3 to adopt a similar rule that still bans political signage in Newberg schools and classrooms.

In a press release issued Thursday, the teachers union called the new directive "discriminatory, vague, overbroad and unconstitutional."

“It’s incredibly important that the professional educators of the Newberg Education Association are allowed to continue to use their expertise to create safe learning environments for our students,” said NEA President Jennifer Schneider. “This lawsuit is just one more step to guarantee that the personal politics and prejudices of the new School Board majority aren’t able to enter our classrooms or to make any Newberg student feel as though they aren’t safe or welcome in their own neighborhood public school.”