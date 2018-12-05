DONALD, OR (KPTV) - An 81-year-old Newberg woman died in a four-car crash after she veered into oncoming traffic in Marion County, according to deputies.
Emergency crews responded to McKay Road Northeast near French Prairie Road Northeast at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said Mildred Shaber was driving east when, for unknown reasons, she drove into the westbound lane.
Schaber side-swiped a large westbound work truck. The 39-year-old man driving the truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Schaber then continued in the wrong lane and hit an oncoming car head-on. Two women in that car were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
A pickup driven by an 84-year-old man then hit Schaber’s car from behind after the head-on crash.
The man driving the pickup was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Schaber was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said she was not wearing a seat belt.
Deputies believe the glare from the sun was a contributing factor in this case.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.