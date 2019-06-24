TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - The newest Trail Blazer is in town, the 25th overall pick out of North Carolina, Nassir Little met with the media in Tualatin Monday morning.
Naz Little hopes to be a big part of Portland’s future as the Tar Heel turns Trail Blazer.
“I’m from Florida and people are nice out there but it's not like this so it's pretty cool,” Little said.
With jersey number nine, Lil’ Naz is here for Rip City revolution.
“I want to be a Hall of Famer, Rookie of the Year, All-Star, all of that type of stuff but regardless of points per game, I haven't done that, but I think it's important to strive for the highest things,” Little said.
Dreaming of playing in the league since he was 6, the 19-year-old 6 foot 7 wing just wrapped up his freshman year at North Carolina where he only had one ‘B’ on his report card.
“I got like an 89 but I only got an 89 because of a group project. Yeah, they brought me down,” he said.
Nassir family group is his rock. His mom and dad were in the military, so arriving in Portland is just another stop in his journey.
“I lived in Hawaii, Virginia, I lived in England for a little bit, Washington D.C,” Little said.
Little already has a big buddy on the blazers, playing ball with last season’s first rounder, Anfernee Simons, back home in Orlando.
“It provides a sense of comfort. A guy I am familiar with, a guy I played high school with. I think it's just cool to see two guys from the same city kind of do big things and be in the same place,” little said.
A top-ten recruit out of Orlando Christian Prep, little was named the MVP of the McDonald’s All-American game and the Jordan Brand Classic yet there he was, available to the blazers, a team he didn’t work out for pre-draft, down at number 25.
“For me, when it happened, I have been to a lot of cities through basketball and it's like the one place I have never been picks me and I went from the bottom right to the top left,” Little said.
The silent assassin is musically inclined, might we see Little on the piano and Dame Lillard on the bars for a collaboration?
“I rap too, I am going to ask him if I can get on a track,” Little said. “He's good, he can actually rap like, he's legitimate. He's not like good for a basketball player, he's legitimately good so I think that's dope.”
Little will join his buddy, Ant , in Vegas for summer league in two weeks, free agency tips off on July 1.
