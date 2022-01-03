HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) -- Multiple businesses in downtown Hillsboro are trying to figure out what to do next, after a fire destroyed several storefronts this weekend.

Hillsboro Fire says flames broke out just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the Weil Arcade building on Main Street. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For Lucia Nguyen, the fire destroyed her dress shop.

"One of my goals was to build this completely debt-free, and we were able to do that. We saved up for many years and we worked two full-time jobs, my husband and I, to get this up and running," Nguyen said.

Nguyen opened Lucia Isabel Collection in August.

It was tough news to hear that her shop burned, but she says seeing it in person was even more devastating, especially for her mom who's owned other businesses in the area.

"I remember seeing my mom and she was really impacted by it because in a sense yeah it was her family legacy that was, you know, all gone," Nguyen said. "She was the one that inspired me to open up my own shop."

But she remains optimistic.

"In a sense I think it's God's way of saying, you know, this is a fresh new start, a new chapter in life and yeah, new vision, new hopes and time to rebuild to create something new," Nguyen said. "From the moment that we opened our doors here the community has just been so loving."

She's comforted by that, and how everyone is pitching in to help businesses that lost everything.

She says with the help of community leaders, she's already working to set up a temporary pop-up store around the corner.

"I'm so grateful for that because to be able to say like hey you can still keep going despite of everything that has happened, we're not giving up on you and that means everything to me because I know that I want to stay here in in downtown," Nguyen said. "And I love this community, I love Hillsboro and I grew up here, so this is my home."

There's a Gofundme page set up to help the dress shop:

If you'd like to help the many businesses impacted by this fire, you can donate to the Community Relief Fund through the Hillsboro Community Foundation.