NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - Three homes were damaged by a fire that started in Newport late Monday afternoon.
Just after 4 p.m., the Newport Fire Department was called out to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 3300 block of Northeast Avery Street in Pacific Homes Beach Club.
While crews were enroute, they learned one house had flames coming out and a second house was catching fire.
Once at the scene, crews found a single-story home with heavy smoke and fire that was being driven by strong northwest wind and a second home to the north starting to catch fire.
Crews were on scene for about five hours overhauling both structures, according to Newport Fire.
The house initially on fire is considered a total loss. The second home suffered fire, smoke and water damage. Newport Fire said a third home to the south suffered minor heat damage.
No injuries were reported.
Newport Fire said two families were displaced and are staying with relatives.
The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking debris.
Newport Fire Department received help from Depoe Bay Fire District, Toledo Fire Dept., Central Oregon Coast Fire District, Seal Rock Fire District, and Siletz Valley Fire District. Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office, Central Lincoln PUD, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Newport Police Department and Pacific West Ambulance provided additional assistance.
