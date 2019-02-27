NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters spent hours early Wednesday morning extinguishing a blaze aboard a fishing vessel at Port Dock 5 on Southeast Bay Boulevard.
Crews with the Newport Fire Department were dispatched just after 12 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the fishing vessel BJ Thomas.
Firefighters tried to extinguish the fire using portable dock pumps, but were hampered by extreme heat from the fire, snowy conditions, and by having to force entry into the wheelhouse, fire officials said.
The crew’s dock pumps were not keeping up with the fire and the United States Coast Guard Motor Life Boat Victory was called in to help. Firefighters and the Coast Guard spent three hours extinguishing the fire, cooling the vessel and performing overhaul, according to fire officials.
The Newport Fire Department received mutual aid assistance from USCG Station Yaquina Bay, Depoe Bay Fire, Seal Rock Fire, and Toledo Fire.
The fire department says the fire was sparked by a space heater placed too close to combustibles. There were no reported injuries.
