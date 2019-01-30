NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A Newport man was arrested Monday on several counts of sex abuse after police say child pornography images were found on his cell phone.
Officers responded to a Starbucks in Newport after someone found a cell phone in the bathroom and reported they saw images on it that were consistent with being child pornography. A witness was able to describe the man who left the phone.
Police said while an officer was at the Starbucks, a man who matched the witness description, identified as Martin Shane Lafever, entered the business and asked staff about the cell phone he left in the bathroom.
The officer contacted Lafever who said that it was his phone that was found in the bathroom.
According to police, Lafever denied any knowledge of the images on his phone.
Police said Lafever consented to a search of his phone. The officer found images depicting child pornography and internet search terms relating to child pornography during the search.
According to police, Lafever admitted to using the internet search terms, but denied any knowledge of the images. He later admitted to having the images on his phone after more images and videos were found.
Lafever then told the officer that images had loaded and saved themselves on the phone.
According to police, officers were able to determine that the images had been downloaded and moved between locations on the phone and iCloud.
Lafever was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on nine counts of encouraging child sexual abuse. His bail was set at $450,000.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.