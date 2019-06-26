LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Newport man was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started on Highway 20 and continued for 60 miles.
Lincoln City deputies joined Philomath police and deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in pursuit of the driver, Eddy Lee Brown, 49, after he failed to yield on westbound Highway 20 at speeds reported near 100 miles-per-hour, according to the sheriff’s office.
Newport and Toledo police officers during the chase set up spike strips along the Brown’s suspected route. Brown eventually turned off the highway onto Elk City Road near milepost 15, continuing west until he reached Sunnyridge Road in Toledo, according to the sheriff’s office.
Brown then took a series of turns onto gravel logging roads, which led the pursuit onto North Beaver Creek Road in the Seal Rock area, the sheriff’s office said.
Brown while on North Beaver Creek Road hit a spike strip and, after hitting other spike strips and attempting to elude law enforcement on three flat tires, turned down a dead-end street was taken into custody without incident.
The chase covered approximately 60 miles over the course of an hour, according to deputies.
Brown was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail and is facing charges including theft, burglary, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and attempt to elude police.
Additional charges are expected out of Benton County where the pursuit originated, according to the sheriff’s office.
