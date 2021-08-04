Newport man arrested for hit and run crash; BAC measured at .20%

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – Newport police say a man has been arrested after a hit and run crash that took place on Saturday.
At 10:15 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Southeast Bay Boulevard on a report of a traffic crash. While officers were in route to the location, witnesses reported that the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash had left the scene heading east. Officers were able to locate the suspect and detain him a few blocks away.
The suspect, Tracy Darrell Hoover 59, of Newport, was arrested for DUII. Police say his blood alcohol content was measured at .20%.
The investigation later showed that Hoover was driving a white 2000 Ford Windstar van and struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot near Southwest Bay Boulevard and Southwest Fall Street. Hoover left the scene of the crash without exchanging information, heading east.
As Hoover was driving east on Bay Boulevard near Pine Street, he encountered another vehicle and attempted to pass it at a high rate of speed. Hoover’s vehicle hit a parked vehicle on the north side of the road, causing his vehicle to careen to the south, where he struck a parked Ford F150 truck. Hoover’s van lifted the truck upwards, causing Hoover’s vehicle to become wedged underneath of the truck.
The force of the impact pushed the truck into and partially onto the vehicle parked next to it. In all police say Hoover hit 4 unoccupied vehicles, causing significant damage to 3 of the 4.
As a result of the COVID protocols at the jail, Hoover was cited and released for DUII, two counts of hit and run, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.