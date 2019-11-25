NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A Newport man pleaded guilty Monday to creating illegal video streaming and downloading sites and collecting millions of dollars, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Talon White, 29, reproduced and distributed thousands of copyrighted movies and television shows beginning in 2013, according to court documents.
He set up websites that hosted the infringing content, offering members of the public subscriptions to stream and download it, court documents state. The content he offered included movies that had not been released to the public.
In total, he collected more than $8 million from the scheme, the attorney’s office says. He also under reported his income by more than $4.4 million, evading the payment of more than $1.9 in taxes owed from 2013 through 2017, according to the attorney’s office.
In court Monday, White pleaded guilty to one count of criminal infringement of copyright and one count of tax evasion. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release on each of the two charges.
He is due in court for sentencing Feb. 21.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
