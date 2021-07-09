EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – A federal judge sentenced a Newport man to federal prison on Friday for creating websites to illegally distribute thousands of copyright-protected movies and television shows and evading taxes on the profits.
The judge sentenced 31-year-old Talon White to 12 months and one day in federal prison and three years supervised release.
According to court documents, in October 2013, investigators received information regarding numerous illegal websites linked to White. The websites allowed paid subscribers to stream and download thousands of copyright-protected movies and television shows. In 2014, the Motion Pictures Association of America demanded White cease and desist the activity.
White ignored the order. Over the next four years, White moved the business to another website to avoid detection. By 2018, White had collected millions of dollars in subscription fees from his websites.
In November 2018, investigators served search and seizure warrants on White’s house in Newport and several bank accounts. Between 2013 and 2017, White also filed false personal income tax returns, underreporting his income by more than $4.4 million and causing a tax loss to the IRS of more than $1.7 million.
In November 2019, White pleaded guilty to copyright infringement and tax evasion.
White was ordered to pay more than $4.3 million in restitution to the MPAA and IRS. He must also forfeit all money and cryptocurrency seized from his bank accounts and his Newport house purchased with proceeds of his scheme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.