NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A Newport man who shot two men over noisy kids at a birthday party was sentenced to prison Wednesday morning.
Franklin L. Tomes was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on May 15, 2018.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 7000 block of Northeast Echo Court at around 9:14 p.m.
Two victims, identified as Jose Gaeta and Tristan Smith, were located at the scene.
Tomes' was arrested after a standoff with police.
According to investigators, Gaeta had gotten into an argument with Tomes over the noise Gaeta's children were making in the apartment above Tomes.
Tomes flashed a rifle and then later shot at Gaeta and Smith across the apartment complex's parking lot as they were fleeing to Smith's apartment.
Court records showed Smith’s home was also peppered with bullets while two other people were inside the home.
