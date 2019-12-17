NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - Newport police have identified a woman’s live-in boyfriend as a person of interest in her death.
Alexandra Prezioso, 34, was found dead in a home on the 500 block of West Olive Street, after she had been reported missing by a family member Oct. 27.
Police initially said her death was suspicious, before an autopsy ruled she died of homicidal violence.
The home had been ransacked, according to police.
In October, police said a person of interest was known to them, but that person’s name was not initially released.
On Tuesday, officers identified the person of interest as Ryan Gaskins, 27, of Newport. Police said he was Prezioso’s boyfriend and they lived together.
Gaskins was already in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on an unrelated matter, according to police.
Prezioso’s death remains under investigation. Newport police are working with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office to “bring the matter to a close,” according to police.
No further information was released about the investigation Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
