NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A 39-year-old Toledo man was arrested Sunday afternoon after methamphetamine was located inside his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Newport Police Department.
K-9 Officer Randall conducted a traffic stop for a routine traffic violation at around 3:30 p.m.
The driver was identified as Timothy Jason Jones. Police said a routine check of Jones' driving status showed that his Oregon driving privileges were suspended and he had two outstanding warrants.
According to police, Officer Randall observed evidence of possible narcotic use during the traffic stop and deployed K-9 Nero to the outside of Jones' vehicle.
K-9 Nero alerted to the presence of narcotics and the vehicle was searched. Police said a "commercial quantity" of meth was found during the search.
The meth was pre-weighed, packaged and labeled for sale, according to police.
Jones was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, manufacturing a controlled substance - methamphetamine, felony warrant - failure to appear, and felony warrant - parole violation.
Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact the Newport Police Department.
Normal for Newport.
