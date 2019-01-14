NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A 24-year-old Lincoln man was arrested early Saturday morning after officers say he was driving a stolen car and led police on chase through Newport.
At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police tried to stop a 2001 Honda Civic in a Walmart parking lot for traffic violations.
When officers began the traffic stop, they learned that the Civic was reported stolen out of Vancouver, Washington.
The Civic first came to a stop in the parking lot but then sped away from police.
A pursuit ensued and the Civic went westbound down Northwest 25th Street to Northwest Oceanview and then turned southbound. The chase reached a speed of 60 mph.
Additional officers responded to the pursuit and set up spike strips near the intersection of Northwest Spring Street and Northwest 10th Street. The Civic hit the spike strips, which deflated the two passenger side tires.
However, the Civic did not stop. Police said the chase continued through the Nye Beach area and then onto Highway 101. The Civic exited the highway just north of the Yaquina Bay Bridge and traveled through Yaquina Bay State Park.
Police said the Civic finally came to a stop on the north side of the state park and officers took the driver into custody without further incident.
The suspect was identified as Ruben Mosqueda. Officers learned he had an active probation violation warrant for his arrest out of Hood River County.
Mosqueda was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and faces the following charges:
• Attempt to Elude Police (Felony)
• Reckless Driving
• Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
• Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
• Warrant for Probation Violation
His bail was set at $165,000.
Newport police said they were assisted by Lincoln County deputies in their response to this incident.
