NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A 35-year-old California man was arrested Wednesday after police say he transported a woman against her will into Oregon.
Newport police said officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Jan. 17 and its passenger, later identified as Lawson Reed Rankin, got out of the vehicle and walked away during the traffic stop. According to police, officers didn’t have a lawful reason to detain Rankin at the time.
When speaking with the driver of the stopped vehicle, officers learned she was a missing and endangered person out of California.
An investigation was launched, and police determined Rankin was a wanted fugitive in connection with the missing woman.
Police found the woman was held against her will by Rankin for an extended period of time and was transported from California to Oregon.
On Tuesday, Newport police obtained an indictment warrant for Rankin. He faces the following charges: first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, strangulation, coercion, endangering a person protected by a family abuse prevention act restraining order, fourth-degree assault and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.
Rankin was arrested by police with the help of US Marshals and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office after he was located in Toledo, Oregon on Wednesday.
Police said LCSO K-9 Nix helped apprehend Rankin.
Rankin was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on a no bail warrant.
Police said the identity of the victim is not being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Great catch!
Kudos to all the LEOs!
