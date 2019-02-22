NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A Newport woman was arrested on drug charges after officers found methamphetamine and heroin in her vehicle.
Deborah Lynn Reed, 48, was taken into custody Tuesday after Newport police say officers say she was selling large amounts of drugs in the area.
The police department says Reed was previously arrested in September 2018 when officers served a narcotics-related search warrant at her home and found her in possession of approximately one pound of methamphetamine. Law enforcement at the time said she was living at the home with her young child.
Officers Tuesday worked with the Lincoln County Parole and Probation Office to interview Reed while additional officers and a police dog searched her vehicle for evidence of drug use and sales.
Officers discovered commercial amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, digital scales, packaging material, and records of drug sales inside the vehicle, according to the police department.
Along with the drugs, officers say they seized cash and a vehicle used to facilitate Reed’s alleged crimes.
Reed was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail and is facing charges including delivery of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, manufacturing of a controlled substance methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance heroin, possession of a controlled substance heroin, manufacturing of a controlled substance heroin, and parole/probation violation.
