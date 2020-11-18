PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - ZooLights, the Oregon Zoo's annual light display, is a go, according to zoo officials.
The fate of the popular holiday festivity was in question as Gov. Kate Brown's new COVID-19 restrictions took effect beginning Wednesday.
The governor's previously announced the two-week 'freeze' across the state, which limits or closes businesses and activities statewide to combat the spread of COVID-19. Brown said the freeze will apply to some counties for longer than two weeks, including Multnomah County, which will be under a freeze for at least four weeks.
Due to COVID-19, the zoo had been planning to offer the traditional walk-through option with new safety guidelines and fewer people. It was also planning for the first time to offer a drive-through experience to let people see the 1.5 million-light display from their cars.
On Wednesday, the zoo after discussions with the governor's officer said it will move forward with the drive-through experience.
“Everything’s been a little different in 2020, and ZooLights is no exception,” Nikki Simmons, zoo events manager, said. “Like most of this community, our biggest concern right now is protecting everyone’s health and safety. We’re just thankful we could come up a good way for the community to enjoy this holiday tradition.”
Daytime operations at the zoo are suspended due to the governor's new restrictions. Tickets for the drive-through ZooLights will be available on the Oregon Zoo website starting Thursday at 10 a.m. ZooLights runs from Nov. 22, 2020 to Jan. 10, 2021, with the exception of Dec. 25. Tickets are available up to one week in advance of the visit date.
Drive-through guests do not need to wear masks, though masks are required during check-in and other interactions with ZooLights staff.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
