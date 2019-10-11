Nice weather brings crowds to Portland pumpkin patch after tornado damage

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It was perfect weather on Friday to head to the pumpkin patch.
For one farm, Plumper Pumpkin Patch off Northwest Old Cornelius Road, the heavy foot traffic is a welcome change after a tornado ripped through the farm more than a month ago.
It was packed on Friday with all kinds of fun, from pony rides to picking the perfect pumpkin.
There was no shortage of families enjoying the fall weather. It's a striking contrast to the torn up farm more than a month ago as an EF-0 tornado damaged the farm, flattening most of the corn maze.
Owner Jim Kessinger says they've been working hard to make improvements at the farm with its biggest corn maze and a new tractor.
He says he loves this time of year.
"I just love how happy people are, they come here to be happy, they come here for a positive experience, and I just enjoy watching that," Kessinger said.
Those visiting, like Lola Hill and her daughter, say they enjoyed the festivities.
"It looks great, doesn't look like a tornado's been through here, they've done a great job, it's really fun and there's a lot of activities for the kids," Hill said.
The farm is open through Halloween.
