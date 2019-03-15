Nice weather on tap for expected busy weekend in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The weekend is shaping up to be a good one, not just weather-wise in the Rose City.
Downtown is getting ready to host thousands of people to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, either by grabbing a pint or taking part in the annual Shamrock Run.
This year, the weather is expected to bring more folks out. Sunshine and temps right around 70 degrees are expected.
People on Friday were already taking advantage.
“I think it is pretty good because in Oregon, we usually have snow or rain, or it’s just really soggy,” Temperance Miles Wilson said.
Across the city, popular places like the Portland Waterfront and Pittock Mansion were busy.
“It is so nice,” Jessica Urizar, “it is so strange nowadays, especially with last week what we had going on, I was expecting rain but now we get this and it’s awesome.”
At Kells Irish Pub in downtown, crews were busy Friday morning getting ready for the weekend ahead.
The pub is hosting a black-tie boxing match Friday night and will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day through the weekend. They were expecting several thousand people to come out.
“The weather is fantastic, you know, if it is like this, you know it is going to be crazy,” Gerard McAleese, the owner of Kells, said.
With the big weekend ahead, area law enforcement is upping DUII patrols across the state.
Ride share companies are also offering discounts this weekend; the hope is drivers will choose a safe ride home instead of driving under the influence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.