YAMHILL, Ore. (KPTV) – Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof announced Wednesday he will run as a Democrat for governor of Oregon.

The 62-year-old grew up in Oregon and in recent years moved back to the Yamhill, Oregon, farm where he grew up and has been working to turn it into a vineyard and cider orchard.

Kristof previously filed paperwork Oct. 12 for a political action committee, allowing him to raise money and hire staff ahead of his announcement.

While considering a run for office, Kristof took a leave of absence from his duties at the Times before resigning Monday, the paper reported.

“It was hard to leave a job I loved,” Kristof said of his Times resignation in a Facebook post Wednesday. “--it's even harder to watch your home state struggle when you feel you can make a difference on issues like homelessness, education and good jobs. I do think we can do better, in ways that may also illuminate a path for other states.”

Political consultants and potential candidates are viewing Kristof as a possible contender for the Democratic nomination. Politics watchers also expect he will have enough money to be competitive in a race against House Speaker Tina Kotek, Treasurer Tobias Read and others.

The Democratic primary will be open in 2022 as current Gov. Kate Brown finishes her second term and cannot run again.