PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says two Nigerian nationals are facing charges after they allegedly engaged in an online scheme to defraud several people of bitcoin currency.
Between December 2017 and continuing through June 2018, Onwuemerie Ogor Gift, 24, and Kelvin Usifoh, age unknown, defrauded one person in Oregon and two people in California, according to the attorney’s office, who says a photo of a fourth victim was used to create a false persona used in furtherance of the scheme.
The attorney’s office says the scheme began when Gift and Usifoh published various webpages promising investors 20-50 percent returns on investments of bitcoin with zero risk and instant withdrawals.
According to the attorney’s office, the pair encouraged victims to transfer bitcoin to private virtual currency wallets and made numerous false claims, including that their bitcoins would be invested using "unique trading methods" and they would maintain a "constant high interest rate."
After receiving bitcoin transfers from their victims, Gift and Usifoh would transfer the bitcoin to other accounts and eventually exchange it for Nigerian Naira, the attorney’s office says.
Gift and Usifoh are both facing one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering and 11 counts of wire fraud. The 13-count indictment against the pair alleges that in just over six months, they stole 10.88 bitcoins from the three victims, which is worth approximately $59,000, the attorney’s office says.
In total, the government alleges Gift and Usifoh received more than 50 bitcoins as part of the scheme.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.