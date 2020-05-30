PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Protesters in Portland joined crowds across the nation on Friday night in marches in response to George Floyd’s death.
Many marches, including Portland’s, boiled over into vandalism, looting, and fires. In Portland, more than a dozen people were jailed, according to law enforcement. Portland police Saturday morning confirmed two officers and one criminalist sustained minor injuries.
MORE: 13 people arrested for rioting and looting in downtown Portland, police say
More than 30 cities saw protests, including in Minneapolis, where hours earlier the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck was arrested. At a protest in Detroit, one person was shot dead.
MORE: Americans wake up to another day of uncertainty after a night of fire and outrage
Portland police said there were three shooting reported in connection with the protest locally with two victims. The first occurred downtown, according to police, and the second near Farragut Park.
"The third incident location is being determined but believed to be related to the demonstration," police said.
Mayor Wheeler in response to the protests declared a state of emergency early Saturday morning and set a nighttime curfew in place.
Effective immediately, a curfew went into place for all public places within the city limits until Saturday, May 30 at 6:00 a.m. The curfew goes back into effect at 8:00 p.m. through Sunday, May 31.
MORE: Wheeler declares state of emergency in Portland, implements curfew following evening of riots, looting
The Mayor’s order exempts first responders, members of the news media, people seeking medical care, feeling dangerous circumstances, going to and from work or are homeless.
All travel within the city of Portland is currently prohibited during, including by public transit, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, motorcycle, automobile or walking.
The protest in Portland began peacefully Friday evening as a vigil at Peninsula Park. Hundreds attended the vigil, with many carrying signs calling out white supremacy and police brutality. People also held up fists as a show of solidarity and shouted, "black power" and "love not hate".
The vigil included several speakers who encouraged the crowd to stand up for injustices that people of color face in America.
Protesters later moved out from the vigil towards the Justice Center in downtown Portland, marching five miles to the building. Some people later broke into the ground level building and started a fire inside, throwing flares and other devices inside.
Police said correction staff members were inside the building when protesters started vandalizing it around 11 p.m. The staff members were evacuated to a secure area within the Justice Center.
MORE: Rioters smash windows, light fire inside Justice Center in downtown Portland
The building’s fire system activated to douse the fire, but caused extensive damage inside, according to authorities. Portland police responded with some protesters throwing projectiles at them.
Later, groups of protesters started fires in the streets, with some setting fire to an American flag.
Protesters also caused significant damage to other nearby businesses, including the Chase Bank at Pioneer Courthouse Square, where every single window had been smashed to pieces, littering the ground around it with shards of glass.
Protesters also tried to set fire to the bank. Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.
On Saturday morning, FOX 12 crews found a Lime electric scooter still lodged in a glass window at the bank.
Cleanup has started at the Target on SW 10th. There are still MANY business that haven’t started cleanup. This, as a thunderstorm moves through the metro area. pic.twitter.com/DF8SXE73Ri— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) May 30, 2020
Crews also witnessed protesters looting a nearby Foot Traffic store. Earlier, crews watched as looters smashed their way into a jewelry store.
At one point, looting and vandalism was so widespread that Portland police couldn’t do much about it. FOX 12 cameras were rolling as rioters smashed the windows of a CVS pharmacy at 4th and Alder, with dozens of people storming into the store to grab what they could and burn what they couldn’t take with them in a pile in the middle of the street.
It’s almost 5:00 AM in Portland and I’m still seeing looting right in front of us. We just watched these two guys steal shoes from the Foot Traffic store. They’ve been back a few times (along with many others) to loot this shop. pic.twitter.com/4jxAbW9gRA— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) May 30, 2020
“I’m disgusted by the people who are engaged in these activities, I can’t even sugar-coat it,” Wheeler said. “It has nothing to do with the demonstrations that were going on earlier today. What we’re seeing tonight is something completely different, it is not the beloved community that so many people described this morning. It is not the heartfelt messages that were shared, the beautiful tributes that were offered to George Floyd … what we’re seeing tonight is something completely different and it requires a completely different response.”
Multnomah County Sheriff Michael Reese said he was “incredibly disappointed in Friday night’s actions that put staff, adults in custody, and the public in extreme risk”.
The East County Major Crimes Team has responded to investigate the damage and to identify the people responsible for the destruction during the protest.
Law enforcement agents on Saturday morning were on scene to keep watch over the damage at the building. The said they would remain on scene indefinitely.
The 13 people arrested in connection with the riots that happened overnight include:
- William L. Isham, 32, was cited for Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct II
- Noah Wendrow,20, for Riot
- Alexis Parra-Castillo,25, for Riot
- Latrae Robinson, 28, for Riot, Theft I, Burglary II
- David McDougald,30, for Warrants for DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment
- Jason Arbaza for Riot, Theft I, Interfering with Police Officer
- Dayla Hester, 19, for Burglary II, Theft I, Riot
- Jamal Hampton, 23, for Burglary II, Theft I, Riot
- Travis Hessel, 27, for Burglary II, Theft I, Riot
- Jason Mitchell, 40, for Burglary II, Theft I, Riot
- Michelle Strong,30, for Burglary I, Theft I, Trespass II
- Willie Anderson Brown, 29, for Riot, Burglary II, Theft I, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trespass II, Disorderly Conduct II, and a Warrant.
- Joshua Feala for Riot, Burglary II, Theft I, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with Police Officer
