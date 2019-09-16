PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A commercial for Nike that received mixed reactions when it aired last summer is now a 2019 Emmy award winner.
The “Dream Crazy” ad was named the winner for the “Outstanding Commercial” category on Saturday.
The 2-minute ad, created by Portland-based ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, aired in September during the 2018 NFL regular season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. It is narrated by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who appears on camera as well.
Kaepernick became a face of Nike’s famous “Just Do It” campaign last year. Before “Dream Crazy,” Kaepernick’s face was featured in a print ad that says “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
The ad went on to receive praise as well as backlash, including people destroying Nike products in response.
Controversy around Kaepernick stems back to August 2016, when he kneeled during the national anthem as a protest. That choice kicked off anger from many, including President Donald Trump.
Kaepernick has not played for the NFL since his contract with the San Francisco 49ers ended.
While he no longer plays for the NFL, Kaepernick remains in the spotlight for his activism and his contract with Nike.
With the “Dream Crazy ad’s Emmy win, Wieden+Kennedy has now won three trophies from the Emmy category.
