Nike, Ben & Jerry's churn out ice cream-themed shoe called 'Chunky Dunky'

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Nike and Ben and Jerry's are behind an unlikely collaboration is making the Vermont based ice cream company's brand wearable.
The new sneaker called the "Chunky Dunky" was inspired by the design on pints of Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey ice cream.
It went on sale at select Nike stores and globally on Nike’s app and website Tuesday.
The sneakers are already sold out online and there are reports of people trying to resell them for more than a $1,000.
