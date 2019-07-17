BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A commercial for Nike that made waves last summer is in the running for a 2019 Emmy award.
The “Dream Crazy” ad was nominated for the “Outstanding Commercial” category on Tuesday, when the 2019 Emmy nominations were announced.
The 2-minute ad aired in September during the 2018 NFL regular season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. It is narrated by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who appears on camera as well.
As of Wednesday, the commercial has been viewed nearly 30 million times on YouTube.
Kaepernick became a face of Nike’s famous “Just Do It” campaign last year. Before “Dream Crazy,” Kaepernick’s face was featured in a print ad that says “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
The ad went on to receive praise as well as backlash, including people destroying Nike products in response.
Controversy around Kaepernick stems back to August 2016, when he kneeled during the national anthem as a protest. That choice kicked off anger from many, including President Donald Trump.
Kaepernick has not played for the NFL since his contract with the San Francisco 49ers ended.
While he no longer plays for the NFL, Kaepernick remains in the spotlight for his activism and his contract with Nike.
For their part in the “Dream Crazy” Nike commercial, Portland-based ad agency Wieden+Kennedy is nominated for the Emmy.
The Emmy awards will air Sunday, Sept. 22.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Disgraceful.
Colin Kaepernick is a washed up joke. He has only aided in making the country more divided.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.