BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Nike is closing all of the buildings at its World Headquarters campus in the Beaverton area for the weekend due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Nike said there is no information indicating any exposure to Nike employees, but the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”
The company will be conducting a deep cleaning of the campus. During that time, all buildings and facilities, including fitness centers, are set to be closed for the weekend.
On Friday night, state health officials announced the first presumptive case of coronavirus in Oregon. The case is considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms a positive test result.
The person believed to have the virus lives in Washington County and is an employee at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego. The school is closed through Wednesday to allow for deep cleaning. The district canceled all activities at all Lake Oswego schools for the weekend, also out of an abundance of caution.
Among the canceled events is the Three Rivers League Basketball Tournament.
Blazers star CJ McCollum tweeted Saturday that he would be “taking a break from signing autographs until further notice,” in relation to the coronavirus. McCollum also encouraged people to wash their hands with soap and water and cover their mouths when coughing.
The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego...Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice. Sincerely,CJ— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020
The Oregon Health Authority said simple steps that people take to protect against the flu and common cold, including washing hands and staying home when sick, should also be utilized with regard to the coronavirus.
RELATED:
- State officials announce first presumptive case of coronavirus in Oregon
- Coronavirus in Oregon: Simple steps you can take to protect against it
- Person in Washington state first in US to die from new virus
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.