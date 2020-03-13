BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Nike is encouraging U.S. employees to work from home due to COVID-19.
The company released a statement Friday saying employees are being encouraged to work from home, if their job allows it, starting Monday, March 16 through March 31.
During that time, the Nike World Headquarters campus in the Beaverton area will remain open.
“We will continue to monitor developments and make decisions that prioritize the safety of our teammates as necessary,” according to a company statement.
Late last month, after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Oregon, Nike announced its WHQ would be closed for that weekend and the campus would be deep cleaned out of an abundance of caution.
RELATED:
- Map shows global coronavirus cases
- How does COVID-19 compare to the flu?
- COVID-19 stories in the Pacific NW and worldwide
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.