PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The city of Portland has a new woman in charge of the Office of Youth Violence Prevention. Mayor Ted Wheeler appointed Nike Greene to the position.
In a news release the city said Greene has over 10-years of experience in management, community engagement, re-entry, youth advocacy, mentoring and youth violence prevention and interruption.
Friday, she spoke with FOX 12 about the new appointment.
Greene said she finds the job a fit for her skill set and she is looking forward to the work.
“We know change is necessary, we know that the work is hard, but nothing worth doing comes easy,” Greene said. “So for me it was an opportunity to jump in and to bring everything, my experiences, my relationships, my passion for my community and do something.”
Greene said there is no one solution in curbing youth violence. She said it is going to take community to lift each other up and hold each other accountable.
“I think it is everyone doing their part,” Green said. “To plant that seed, to water that seed to show that there is hope, to show that there are different options to produce a counter narrative to what they may be experiencing lifetime or what they may be seeing.”
Green said she grew up in north Portland and has heard the voices of Portlanders who sat enough is enough when it comes to crime and youth violence.
“Every individual matters and that the more we show up, the more we take notice, the more we see something and say something and we treat every human being as a human being and bring that humanity back that we are going to see more and more change,” Green said.
For more information visit the Portland Office of Youth Violence Prevention website.
