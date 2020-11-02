BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Nike will be laying off approximately 700 employees from their world headquarters in the Beaverton area, according to the Oregon Dislocated Worker Unit.
Nike first reported to the state of Oregon its planned permanent reduction in workforce by at least 500 employees in July, to include the closure of Nike child care centers affecting 192 employees.
Last week, the company reported to the state of Oregon that its workforce would be actually reduced by around 700 employees.
The affected employees are not represented by a labor union and will be notified directly, according to Nike.
The report from the Oregon Dislocated Work Unit released Monday states the layoffs will be conducted by Jan. 8, 2021.
