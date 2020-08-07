PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Oregon on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 348.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 423 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases statewide Friday. The state’s total case count was listed at 20,636 Friday, with 417,057 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon.
The deaths reported Friday were:
- A 90-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 5. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 20 and died on July 31. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on August 6. His place of death is unavailable at this time. He had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 10 and died on August 5, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 6, at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on July 28 and died on August 2 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 75-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on August 5 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on August 4 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 28 and died on August 6. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
The new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Baker, 1
- Benton, 3
- Clackamas, 16
- Clatsop, 1
- Columbia, 2
- Deschutes, 18
- Douglas, 3
- Grant, 1
- Hood River, 3
- Jackson, 12
- Jefferson, 5
- Josephine, 3
- Klamath, 1
- Lane, 13
- Lincoln, 1
- Linn, 6
- Malheur, 21
- Marion, 47
- Morrow, 21
- Multnomah, 110
- Polk, 7
- Umatilla, 53
- Union, 2
- Wasco, 3
- Washington, 53
- Yamhill, 17
The Oregon Health Authority on Friday also released new modeling regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The results suggest that transmission increased substantially during May, then decreased somewhat in late June and early July.
“Despite the apparent leveling of transmission, the virus continues to spread in Oregon and continues to cause loss of life. OHA urges Oregonians to continue to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing, avoid large gatherings, and wash hands frequently,” according to OHA.
Future modeling shows three scenarios:
- If transmission continues at the current level during the next month, the estimated number of new daily infections will remain steady over the next four weeks at approximately 1,000 per day, and the number of daily new severe cases will increase slightly from 17 to 19.
- If transmission decreases by 10 percent and continues at that level during the next month, the model projects approximately 300 new infections per day and 9 new severe cases per day by Aug. 27.
- If transmission increases by 10 percent and continues at that level during the next month, the model projects approximately 2,300 new infections per day and 32 new severe cases per day by Aug. 27.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
We've got deaths going back to July in this batch. Totally believable numbers
reminder: we destroyed our economy for this
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.