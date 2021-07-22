LAKEVIEW, OR (KPTV) – Incident management teams are working with local public health and Oregon Health Authority’s investigation into several positive cases of COVID-19 among firefighters working on the Bootleg Fire. Nine people have tested positive.
In accordance with protocols developed in partnership with the OHA for the 2020 fire season, firefighters reporting symptoms and those who worked closely with them are tested and isolated until results come back. Those who test positive are quarantined away from the fire camp.
According to the Forest Service, this fire season has been slightly different due to the broad availability of vaccines. However, many of last year's COVID-19 exposure mitigation measures are still in use at fire camps statewide.
Teams will continue to partner with OHA and county public health officials to identify any opportunities to strengthen existing mitigation measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.