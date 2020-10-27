CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Nine Clark County school districts have agreed to resume in-person learning for kindergarteners. Educational Service District 112 said Monday that plans for this move will come out in the coming weeks.
The nine districts are: Battle Ground, Camas, Evergreen, Green Mountain, Hockinson, La Center, Ridgefield, Vancouver and Washougal.
"It was kind of a little shock for us," said Jennifer Gay, a kindergarten teacher at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School in Vancouver.
She said that was her reaction to the big news announced Monday.
"I think the evidence is clear, the sooner we get these youngest learners back in school, the greater the opportunity we will have collectively to reduce the learning loss gap as these students transition into their first full year in public schools," Dr. Steve Webb Superintendent, Vancouver Public Schools said.
Gay said she's feeling a mix of emotions after learning her students will come back to class.
"I’m very excited because I love seeing my students over Zoom but having them in my class is something we’ve been waiting for," Gay said. "I worry about their safety, I worry about the staff’s safety, I worry about my safety when we come back to school. I know we have a great plan and I know the plan will be made even better now this announcement has come out, but that is a concern of mine and I know many teachers have the same concern."
According to the press release sent out by ESD 112, the plan is there will be groups of 10 or fewer kindergarten students brought back to school for in-person learning.
"Our plan is that we would have Monday-Tuesday be our A group, and Wednesday everybody would be remote because we need to clean the school deeply. Thursday-Friday would be the B group," Gay said.
Dr. Alan Melnick with Clark County Public Health said he believes these schools can welcome these small groups back safely, especially because he said children that young are less likely to transmit COVID-19.
"They have the capacity both in terms of physical space, again, we’re talking about small groups, and they also have other things in place like screening, both in symptoms, screening on entry, mask use, physical distancing," Melnick said.
Gay said at kindergarten age, in-person learning is so important, which is one of the reasons she's looking forward to having them in the classroom again.
"Today we did a cutting example, we were cutting out the life cycle of a pumpkin and watching the kiddos struggle with scissors I was just thinking ‘oh I could be right there and help you’ but I can’t do that online," Gay said.
There is no set date for when the kindergarteners will be back in class because each district will decide that on their own.
To learn more about Vancouver Public Schools' plans, visit their website.
