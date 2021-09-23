'Nine days later I got my two-day delivery': Portland-area Fedex dealing with shipping delays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of FOX 12 viewers have emailed and tweeted they're dealing with weeks-long wait times to get packages delivered through FedEx.
"I waited and I waited, and I waited," Ashley Wilkins, a Beaverton woman, said.
Wilkins just finished up a move and ordered some decor with two-day delivery through FedEx.
"I found a rug and I found some pillows. The pillows I ordered were supposed to be a two-day delivery and I thought 'ok!'" she said.
The wait turned out to be much longer.
"My two-day delivery turned into five days turned into six, turned into seven. So, nine days later I got my two-day delivery," Wilkins said. "I did call FedEx and their customer service was so nice and super prompt. It ended up showing up at my door the next day. So, I'm like 'Ok cool, they listened to me - everything's good.'"
Her rug, however, didn't show up for two weeks. Of course, Wilkins isn't the only FedEx customer dealing with these delays. We've gotten dozens of emails and tweets from viewers sharing their stories.
One woman tweeted she was expecting a prescription August 12 and it just arrived Thursday. Another person emailed in saying they're a CPAP user. They were expecting their new machine Monday and it still hasn't shown up.
Wilkins said while her own experience was just a minor inconvenience - she wishes FedEx was more transparent with delivery times.
"Maybe there just needs to be a link or little pop up that says, 'Hey we know it's supposed to be two days, but we might not be able to offer that right now,'" she suggested.
Considering many businesses are short-staffed right now, Wilkins said she hopes everyone is being patient.
"I really just hope people are easy on the customer service reps, I hope they're easy on the delivery drivers," she said. "Just be thankful for the people who are there, that there's someone to answer your customer service call."
FOX 12 got a statement from FedEx Thursday night about the delays:
"FedEx Ground continues to navigate operational challenges due to constrained labor markets, increased package volume and the ongoing pandemic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by delays in the Portland area and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingencies, including securing additional package handler resources, to restore service levels. As always, customers may track their packages or contact customer service by visiting www.fedex.com.”
