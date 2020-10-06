PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nine more Oregonians have died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 581, according to the OHA.
The patients who died were identified by the OHA as:
- An 89-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 3 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 3 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Oct. 5 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He did not have underlying conditions.
- A 61-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Oct. 4 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 4. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 26 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Sept. 2 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
The OHA also reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 35,340.
The breakdown of newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 9
- Clackamas: 28
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 7
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 12
- Douglas: 3
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 8
- Jefferson: 2
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 52
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 7
- Malheur: 9
- Marion: 34
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 51
- Polk: 11
- Umatilla: 9
- Union: 1
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 30
- Yamhill: 11
More information about COVID-19 in Oregon is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
