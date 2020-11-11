Nine Oregon counties begin COVID-19 'pause' for two weeks

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A two-week pause for COVID-19 with additional restrictions went into effect in nine counties across the state of Oregon on Wednesday.
Also Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority said 876 more cases of COVID-19 had been recorded and five additional deaths. A third of those new cases were from Multnomah County, where the state says 298 cases were reported.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority rolled back guidelines to try and bring those numbers down.
- Visits to long term care facilities are on hold.
- Employee are urged to work from home as much as possible.
- Restaurant capacity and other indoor activities are reduced to 50 people, including staff.
- Social gatherings should be limited to the same household or kept to no more than six people.
The nine counties are Baker, Clackamas, Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Umatilla, Union and Washington.
Health officials in Oregon attribute the spike in cases to private gatherings.
“So let me be very clear. For this two-week pause, please, please, please limit your social interactions to your own household,” Gov. Brown said last Friday.
As cases continue to surge in Oregon, many are looking to holiday plans and making changes or staying the course. Thanksgiving, which is just over two weeks away, may look different this year for many people.
“I think one of the things we are looking at is just doing stuff over Zoom like everything else in life right now,” Aaron Epperson said.
He and his wife are among the many families making changes. He says they don’t want to put anyone in their family at risk.
“I think there has been a lot of focus on personal hurt of losing our holidays, which is fair, everybody loves Christmas, Hanukkah and Thanksgiving, but I think right now is a time for the wider community.” Epperson said. “This is one of those moments in history where it is not about you.”
He adds this year he hopes people will think more about their neighbors and less about themselves.
“What I am doing is something for my neighbor,” Epperson said. “I live in an apartment complex, I have a lot of elderly neighbors here. Me staying home is actually for their benefit and I think that is kind of the mindset that more people need to have.”
Others may disagree, saying through social media posts they plan to continue as normal, including traveling to see relatives and hosting family for the holidays.
The governor’s two-week pause is set to end the day before Thanksgiving, but could be extended if there is no relief in the number of COVID-19 cases.
