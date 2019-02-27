HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Nine students were taken to area hospitals after a school bus crash in Hood River.
An Oregon State Police spokesman said a Hood River County School District bus went off the roadway and into a ditch on Highway 281 near Milepost 7 at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The bus continued in the ditch and hit an embankment, which directed the bus back onto the road, according to troopers.
The bus remained drivable and the driver continued taking the children to school.
Troopers said after arriving at school, nine children complained of pain and were taken to hospitals.
No details were released about the ages of the children or their conditions.
Hood River County schools were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, with all buses on snow routes.
Oregon State Police troopers are investigating with the assistance of the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hood River County District Attorney’s Office.
Troopers said the school district and the bus driver are cooperating with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.