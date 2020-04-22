PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority released its daily update around 2 p.m., with the state’s total deaths remaining at 78.
Three deaths related to the coronavirus were reported Tuesday by OHA.
There were 57 new diagnosed cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Wednesday.
The new cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Clackamas (10)
- Coos (1)
- Deschutes (2)
- Jefferson (1)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (7)
- Multnomah (24)
- Washington (10)
- Yamhill (1)
There have been 2,059 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. The state has been providing daily updates on negative test results, as well, but that total was listed as “pending” Wednesday due to a technical issue, according to health officials.
