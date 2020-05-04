PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There were no new deaths from COVID-19 reported Monday in Oregon for the second day in a row, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA stated no deaths were reported Sunday, as well, after five deaths were reported Saturday and one was reported Friday.
The state’s overall death toll from the coronavirus is 109 people.
On Monday, there were 65 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, along with 14 presumptive cases.
Those new cases reported Monday are in the following counties:
- Benton (4)
- Clackamas (1)
- Clatsop (1)
- Coos (2)
- Deschutes (1)
- Hood River (1)
- Jefferson (1)
- Lane (1)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (17)
- Multnomah (15)
- Polk (8)
- Umatilla (6)
- Washington (10)
- Yamhill (1)
The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, to be consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test - “Polymerase Chain Reaction” - that confirms if a person has COVID-19, but that person is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.
MORE:
There have been 2,759 confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, as of Monday morning. There have been 60,698 negative COVID-19 tests in the state.
