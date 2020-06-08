PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, leaving the death toll to sit at 164.
Oregon Health Authority on Monday morning did report 114 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state, bringing that number to 4,922. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 13
- Hood River: 3
- Jefferson: 1
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 1
- Lincoln: 61
- Marion: 8
- Multnomah: 16
- Umatilla: 8
- Washington: 2
The high number in Lincoln County is related to an outbreak at Pacific Seafood, according to health officials, who say outbreak totals will be reported in Wednesday’s report.
OHA in Monday’s report clarified that during data collection, a Deschutes County case reported on Saturday was determined to not be a case. The state’s total has been revised to reflect that change.
Health officials also reported an outbreak of seven cases at Chaucer Foods in Washington County. The outbreak investigation started on May 31, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
OHA is now publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees in its daily news release.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
