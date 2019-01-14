ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - Plumbers and firefighters in St. Helens rescued a cow from a muddy pit last week and reunited her with her owners.
The cow escaped from her pasture near North Morse and Achilles Road Friday morning, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters were dispatched just after 9 a.m. and found the cow in a mud-filled hole up to her chest.
The land had recently been dug out and back-filled for utilities for a new house. The cow’s pasture was next to the area on the other side of a fence, firefighters said.
Northwest Plumbing owners David and Mindy Sass brought heavy equipment and helped firefighters rescue the cow.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue says it took about two hours to pull the cow out from the mud.
Once rescued, firefighters say the cow “trotted all the way home”.
